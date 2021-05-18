© 2021
Law & Justice
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Click here to listen to full episodes.

One Year Later: California’s Police Use Of Force Law

KALW
Published May 18, 2021 at 5:09 PM PDT
Anne Wernikoff
/
CalMatters

According to California Department of Justice numbers, California police have killed more than 100 people a year since 2016. That is above the national average and ranked the highest among states with populations above 8 million.

In June 2020, six months after a new state law went into effect limiting police use of force, Steven Taylor was killed by an officer in San Leandro. AB 392 calls for police training to use deadly force “only when necessary in defense of human life.”

Byrhonda Lyons is a justice reporter at Cal Matters and she has been following the Steven Taylor case and the new law. She co-wrote a recent article that explores the new law’s reach and its limitations. It’s called, "Is California’s new police deadly force law making a difference?"

Click the play button to listen to the conversation with Byrhonda Lyons.

