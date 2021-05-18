© 2021
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Click here to listen to full episodes.

Alameda City Officials And Residents Respond To Policing Following The Death Of Mario Gonzalez

KALW | By Jenee Darden,
Hana Baba
Published May 18, 2021 at 5:07 PM PDT
1 of 2  — Aztec Ceremony for Mario Gonazalez
2 of 2  — Aztec ceremony for Mario Gonzalez

In early May, Alameda City Council voted on police reform measures. Including routing mental health and non-violent emergencies to non-police responders. These decisions were made during a special meeting several weeks after the death of Mario Gonzales. The 26-year-old man from Oakland died after Alameda police handcuffed him and pinned him to the ground. The video of Gonzales’ death has sparked discussions about race and policing on the island.

"My son is so afraid of police violence that he refuses to get a driver's license."
Karena Acree-Paez

This past weekend, activists and Aztec dancers gathered a few feet away where Gonzales died. They performed a ritual ceremony and called for an end to police violence against people of color.

Click the play button above to listen to this conversation.

Jenee Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She hosts the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds and covers East Oakland for KALW. Jenee has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
Hana Baba
Hana Baba is host of Crosscurrents, KALW's weeknight newsmagazine that broadcasts on KALW Public Radio in the San Francisco Bay Area.
