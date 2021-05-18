Alameda City Officials And Residents Respond To Policing Following The Death Of Mario Gonzalez

In early May, Alameda City Council voted on police reform measures. Including routing mental health and non-violent emergencies to non-police responders. These decisions were made during a special meeting several weeks after the death of Mario Gonzales. The 26-year-old man from Oakland died after Alameda police handcuffed him and pinned him to the ground. The video of Gonzales’ death has sparked discussions about race and policing on the island.

"My son is so afraid of police violence that he refuses to get a driver's license." Karena Acree-Paez

This past weekend, activists and Aztec dancers gathered a few feet away where Gonzales died. They performed a ritual ceremony and called for an end to police violence against people of color.

