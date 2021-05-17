East Palo Alto Edition: May 17, 2021

California nurses union urges state to reject CDC guidance on easing mask mandate — SF Chronicle

“The largest union of registered nurses in California is asking state officials not to follow new guidance from the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention on lifting mask mandates for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19, union officials said Sunday.”

—

COVID 19 Vaccinations of San Mateo County Residents — San Mateo County Health

%16+ Vaccinated

Atherton: 100.0%

Belmont: 85.9%

Brisbane: 79.2%

Broadmoor: 60.7%

Burlingame: 88.4%

Colma*: 100.0%

Daly City: 71.7%

East Palo Alto: 49.8%

—

Vaccine Clinic Times & Locations — San Mateo County Health

May 18, 2021 - 1:00pm - 6:00pm

Event Center

Drive-through first-dose Pfizer clinic for ages 12+. Sign up via MyTurn or register on site. No appointment needed.

San Mateo County Event Center

1346 Saratoga Drive, San Mateo

-

May 18, 2021 - 6:00pm - 9:00pm

WIC Program East Palo Alto

First-dose Pfizer clinic for ages 12+. Sign up via MyTurn or register on site. No appointment needed.

WIC Program

2160 Euclid Ave, East Palo Alto, CA 94303

-

May 19, 2021 - 1:00pm - 6:00pm

Event Center

Drive-through first-dose Pfizer clinic for ages 12+. Sign up via MyTurn or register on site. No appointment needed.

San Mateo County Event Center

1346 Saratoga Drive, San Mateo

Drive-through second dose will be on June 9 at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) Long-term Parking Garage, 806 S Airport Boulevard, San Francisco.

-

May 19, 2021 - 6:00pm - 9:00pm

WIC Program East Palo Alto

First-dose Pfizer clinic for ages 12+. Sign up via MyTurn or register on site. No appointment needed.

WIC Program

2160 Euclid Ave, East Palo Alto, CA 94303

-

May 20, 2021 - 1:00pm - 7:00pm

Pacelli Event Center Daly City

First-dose Pfizer clinic for ages 12+. Sign up via MyTurn or register on site. No appointment needed.

Pacelli Event Center

145 Lake Merced Blvd, Daly City, CA 94015

-

May 20, 2021 - 5:00pm - 7:00pm

Ravenswood Family Health Center East Palo Alto

Pfizer 1st and 2nd doses available. Moderna 2nd doses only.

No appointment necessary, walk-up clinic, please bring photo identification.

Ravenswood Family Health Center

1885 Bay Road, East Palo Alto

-

May 21, 2021 - 3:00pm - 9:00pm

Our Lady of the Pillar Half Moon Bay

First-dose Pfizer clinic for ages 12+. Sign up via MyTurn or register on site. No appointment needed.

Our Lady of the Pillar

400 Church St, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019

-

May 22, 2021 - 8:00am - 12:00pm

Ravenswood Family Health Center – Facebook Menlo Park

Pfizer 1st and 2nd doses available. Moderna 2nd doses only

No appointment necessary, walk-up clinic, please bring photo identification

Facebook Building #28

164 Jefferson Drive, Menlo Park, CA

Call 650-248-1594 for Transportation Assistance

-

May 22, 2021 - 1:00pm - 5:00pm

Cesar Chavez Ravenswood Middle School East Palo Alto

First-dose Pfizer clinic for ages 12+. Sign up via MyTurn or register on site. No appointment needed.

Cesar Chavez Ravenswood Middle School

2450 Ralmar Ave, East Palo Alto, CA 94303

-

May 25, 2021 - 10:00am - 6:00pm

Event Center

Drive-through first-dose Pfizer clinic for ages 12+. Sign up via MyTurn or register on site. No appointment needed.

San Mateo County Event Center

1346 Saratoga Drive, San Mateo

Drive-through second dose will be on June 15 at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) Long-term Parking Garage, 806 S Airport Boulevard, San Francisco.

-

May 25, 2021 - 6:00pm - 9:00pm

WIC Program East Palo Alto

First-dose Moderna clinic for ages 18+. Sign up via MyTurn or register on site. No appointment needed.

WIC Program

2160 Euclid Ave, East Palo Alto, CA 94303

-

May 26, 2021 - 6:00pm - 9:00pm

WIC Program East Palo Alto

First-dose Moderna clinic for ages 18+. Sign up via MyTurn or register on site. No appointment needed.

WIC Program

2160 Euclid Ave, East Palo Alto, CA 94303

—

San Mateo County Libraries

ESL Book Club

Registration required

55+ Adults

Time 2:00PM - 3:00PM

Online event

-

Citizenship Learning Circle | Grupo de Aprendizaje de Ciudadanía

Registration required

Adults

Time 3:00PM - 4:30PM

Online event

-

Explore DNA with Curieus!

Registration required

Kindergartners through 5th graders

Time 4:00PM -5:00PM

Online event

-

Make Together: Tissue Paper Flowers

Registration required

Kindergartners through 7th graders

Time 4:00PM -5:00PM

Online event