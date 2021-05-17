East Palo Alto Edition: May 17, 2021
California nurses union urges state to reject CDC guidance on easing mask mandate — SF Chronicle
“The largest union of registered nurses in California is asking state officials not to follow new guidance from the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention on lifting mask mandates for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19, union officials said Sunday.”
—
COVID 19 Vaccinations of San Mateo County Residents — San Mateo County Health
%16+ Vaccinated
Atherton: 100.0%
Belmont: 85.9%
Brisbane: 79.2%
Broadmoor: 60.7%
Burlingame: 88.4%
Colma*: 100.0%
Daly City: 71.7%
East Palo Alto: 49.8%
—
Vaccine Clinic Times & Locations — San Mateo County Health
May 18, 2021 - 1:00pm - 6:00pm
Drive-through first-dose Pfizer clinic for ages 12+. Sign up via MyTurn or register on site. No appointment needed.
San Mateo County Event Center
1346 Saratoga Drive, San Mateo
-
May 18, 2021 - 6:00pm - 9:00pm
First-dose Pfizer clinic for ages 12+. Sign up via MyTurn or register on site. No appointment needed.
WIC Program
2160 Euclid Ave, East Palo Alto, CA 94303
-
May 19, 2021 - 1:00pm - 6:00pm
Drive-through first-dose Pfizer clinic for ages 12+. Sign up via MyTurn or register on site. No appointment needed.
San Mateo County Event Center
1346 Saratoga Drive, San Mateo
Drive-through second dose will be on June 9 at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) Long-term Parking Garage, 806 S Airport Boulevard, San Francisco.
-
May 19, 2021 - 6:00pm - 9:00pm
First-dose Pfizer clinic for ages 12+. Sign up via MyTurn or register on site. No appointment needed.
WIC Program
2160 Euclid Ave, East Palo Alto, CA 94303
-
May 20, 2021 - 1:00pm - 7:00pm
Pacelli Event Center Daly City
First-dose Pfizer clinic for ages 12+. Sign up via MyTurn or register on site. No appointment needed.
Pacelli Event Center
145 Lake Merced Blvd, Daly City, CA 94015
-
May 20, 2021 - 5:00pm - 7:00pm
Ravenswood Family Health Center East Palo Alto
Pfizer 1st and 2nd doses available. Moderna 2nd doses only.
No appointment necessary, walk-up clinic, please bring photo identification.
Ravenswood Family Health Center
1885 Bay Road, East Palo Alto
-
May 21, 2021 - 3:00pm - 9:00pm
Our Lady of the Pillar Half Moon Bay
First-dose Pfizer clinic for ages 12+. Sign up via MyTurn or register on site. No appointment needed.
Our Lady of the Pillar
400 Church St, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019
-
May 22, 2021 - 8:00am - 12:00pm
Ravenswood Family Health Center – Facebook Menlo Park
Pfizer 1st and 2nd doses available. Moderna 2nd doses only
No appointment necessary, walk-up clinic, please bring photo identification
Facebook Building #28
164 Jefferson Drive, Menlo Park, CA
Call 650-248-1594 for Transportation Assistance
-
May 22, 2021 - 1:00pm - 5:00pm
Cesar Chavez Ravenswood Middle School East Palo Alto
First-dose Pfizer clinic for ages 12+. Sign up via MyTurn or register on site. No appointment needed.
Cesar Chavez Ravenswood Middle School
2450 Ralmar Ave, East Palo Alto, CA 94303
-
May 25, 2021 - 10:00am - 6:00pm
Drive-through first-dose Pfizer clinic for ages 12+. Sign up via MyTurn or register on site. No appointment needed.
San Mateo County Event Center
1346 Saratoga Drive, San Mateo
Drive-through second dose will be on June 15 at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) Long-term Parking Garage, 806 S Airport Boulevard, San Francisco.
-
May 25, 2021 - 6:00pm - 9:00pm
First-dose Moderna clinic for ages 18+. Sign up via MyTurn or register on site. No appointment needed.
WIC Program
2160 Euclid Ave, East Palo Alto, CA 94303
-
May 26, 2021 - 6:00pm - 9:00pm
First-dose Moderna clinic for ages 18+. Sign up via MyTurn or register on site. No appointment needed.
WIC Program
2160 Euclid Ave, East Palo Alto, CA 94303
—
San Mateo County Libraries
Registration required
55+ Adults
Time 2:00PM - 3:00PM
Online event
-
Citizenship Learning Circle | Grupo de Aprendizaje de Ciudadanía
Registration required
Adults
Time 3:00PM - 4:30PM
Online event
-
Registration required
Kindergartners through 5th graders
Time 4:00PM -5:00PM
Online event
-
Make Together: Tissue Paper Flowers
Registration required
Kindergartners through 7th graders
Time 4:00PM -5:00PM
Online event