© 2021
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Police To Provide More Details On Officer-involved Shooting At Thursday Town Hall

KALW | By Ben Trefny,
Bay City News Service
Published May 12, 2021 at 11:41 AM PDT
SFPD.jpg
vapi photographie www.facebook.com/vapiphotographie
/
Flickr / Creative Commons

The police shooting happened on Friday, shortly after noon, as officers were conducting an auto burglary investigation near the corner of Varney Place and Third Street, in the city's South Beach neighborhood.

During the investigation, officers spotted a suspect vehicle with three people inside. Although police haven't said exactly how the shooting unfolded, they confirmed that one of the three suspects was struck by an officer's gunfire, while the two others fled in the vehicle.

The man shot by police was taken to a hospital for his injuries, which were not considered life-threatening, according to police.

The town hall meeting has been scheduled for Thursday at 3 p.m. and will be broadcast live at youtube.com/sfgtv and facebook.com/sfpd. During the meeting, police said their staff will provide a call-in number for those wishing to make a public comment.

News
Ben Trefny
Ben handles daily operations in the news department, overseeing the editorial and sound engineering teams, delivering daily newscasts, producing the nightly news and culture show Crosscurrents, and supervising special projects including KALW's Audio Academy training program.
See stories by Ben Trefny
Bay City News Service
See stories by Bay City News Service