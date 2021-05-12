Police To Provide More Details On Officer-involved Shooting At Thursday Town Hall

The police shooting happened on Friday, shortly after noon, as officers were conducting an auto burglary investigation near the corner of Varney Place and Third Street, in the city's South Beach neighborhood.

During the investigation, officers spotted a suspect vehicle with three people inside. Although police haven't said exactly how the shooting unfolded, they confirmed that one of the three suspects was struck by an officer's gunfire, while the two others fled in the vehicle.

The man shot by police was taken to a hospital for his injuries, which were not considered life-threatening, according to police.

The town hall meeting has been scheduled for Thursday at 3 p.m. and will be broadcast live at youtube.com/sfgtv and facebook.com/sfpd. During the meeting, police said their staff will provide a call-in number for those wishing to make a public comment.

