Hundreds Of Millions In Federal Relief Coming To East Bay

KALW | By Ben Trefny,
Bay City News Service
Published May 12, 2021 at 11:48 AM PDT
East Bay.jpg
Doug Jones
/
Flickr / Creative Commons

The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan approved by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden in March will give about $325 million to Alameda County, $188 million to the city of Oakland, $66 million to the city of Berkeley, $28 million to the city of Alameda and $18 million to the city of San Leandro.

Representative Barbara Lee made the announcement, Tuesday.

Altogether, the U.S Department of the Treasury will give $27 billion to California, which includes $1.2 billion that will be allotted to local governments with less than 50,000 people, such as the East Bay cities of Albany, Piedmont and Emeryville.

Find a breakdown of allocations by county by clicking here.

News
Ben Trefny
Ben handles daily operations in the news department, overseeing the editorial and sound engineering teams, delivering daily newscasts, producing the nightly news and culture show Crosscurrents, and supervising special projects including KALW's Audio Academy training program.
Bay City News Service
