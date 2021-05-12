Hundreds Of Millions In Federal Relief Coming To East Bay

The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan approved by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden in March will give about $325 million to Alameda County, $188 million to the city of Oakland, $66 million to the city of Berkeley, $28 million to the city of Alameda and $18 million to the city of San Leandro.

Representative Barbara Lee made the announcement, Tuesday.

Altogether, the U.S Department of the Treasury will give $27 billion to California, which includes $1.2 billion that will be allotted to local governments with less than 50,000 people, such as the East Bay cities of Albany, Piedmont and Emeryville.

