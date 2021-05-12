Caltrain Seeks Public Input On Proposed Fare Changes

Currently, a 20 percent discount on the monthly pass is in place through September 2021. The proposal would extend the discount through June 30, 2023. It aims to provide financial relief for Caltrain riders and encourage people to take the train as they return to their workplaces.

Other proposed fare changes include reducing the adult one-way Clipper discount from 55 cents to 25 cents; and increasing the Go Pass by 5 percent every other year.

The public will be able to provide feedback on these additional proposals, though they are not part of the public hearing.

A public meeting discussing the proposed fare changes will take place Thursday, May 20. The public hearing is scheduled for Monday, May 24 during a finance committee meeting for the Peninsula Corridor Joint Powers Board, which owns and operates Caltrain.

Find more information about these proposals and public hearings by clicking here: https://www.caltrain.com/riderinfo/2021ProposedFareChanges.html