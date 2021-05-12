© 2021
Caltrain Seeks Public Input On Proposed Fare Changes

KALW | By Astrid Casimire,
Bay City News ServiceBen Trefny
Published May 12, 2021 at 7:29 AM PDT
Currently, a 20 percent discount on the monthly pass is in place through September 2021. The proposal would extend the discount through June 30, 2023. It aims to provide financial relief for Caltrain riders and encourage people to take the train as they return to their workplaces.

Other proposed fare changes include reducing the adult one-way Clipper discount from 55 cents to 25 cents; and increasing the Go Pass by 5 percent every other year.

The public will be able to provide feedback on these additional proposals, though they are not part of the public hearing.

A public meeting discussing the proposed fare changes will take place Thursday, May 20. The public hearing is scheduled for Monday, May 24 during a finance committee meeting for the Peninsula Corridor Joint Powers Board, which owns and operates Caltrain.

Find more information about these proposals and public hearings by clicking here: https://www.caltrain.com/riderinfo/2021ProposedFareChanges.html

Astrid Casimire
Bay City News Service
Ben Trefny
Ben handles daily operations in the news department, overseeing the editorial and sound engineering teams, delivering daily newscasts, producing the nightly news and culture show Crosscurrents, and supervising special projects including KALW's Audio Academy training program.
