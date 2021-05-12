© 2021
All Muni Subway Stations To Reopen May 15, New Routes And Wi-fi Service Announced

KALW | By Ben Trefny,
Bay City News Service
Published May 12, 2021 at 7:02 AM PDT
In addition to the station reopenings, Muni's full F Market and Wharves route from Fisherman's Wharf to Market and Castro streets will return to service on the historic streetcars.

The N Judah rail service will resume its full route between Ocean Beach and 4th and King streets to connect with the Caltrain station, and the T Third will be extended to West Portal and then continue on, running as the K Ingleside to Balboa Park Station.

Since crews were able to work on system improvements during the pandemic, Muni officials announced Monday that new Wi-Fi service at stations and in tunnels will now be available.

