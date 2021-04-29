© 2021
background_fid.jpg
New Computers And Mobile Hotspots Available For Checkout At San Jose Libraries

KALW | By Vivian Bossieux-Skinner
Published April 29, 2021 at 9:53 AM PDT
laptop.jpeg
Ed Gregory
/
Wikimedia Commons

The San Jose Public Library has extended its tech device lending program called SJ Access Initiative, which started last summer.

Initially the program in San Jose offered about 15,000 WiFi hotspots and outdoor WiFi access, but now, residents can check out iPads and Chromebooks too.

Last week, the new tech became available through the lending program, and since then nearly three quarters of the available devices have been checked out. Through grants and city funding, the program was able to offer more than 750 mobile computers and 3,000 mobile hotspots.

The remaining devices are available for checkout at various San Jose Public Library pickup locations. Any device can be reserved and checked out for a three to four month period.

To make an appointment to check out a device or learn more about the SJ Access Initiative, visit this website.

Vivian Bossieux-Skinner
