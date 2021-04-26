© 2021
Vallejo's H.E.R. Wins Oscar For Best Song

KALW | By Ben Trefny
Published April 26, 2021 at 2:55 PM PDT
Screen Shot 2021-04-26 at 2.50.41 PM.png

The singer/songwriter H.E.R. won the Oscar for best song at last night’s Academy Awards ceremony.

It’s already been a huge year for the artist known as H.E.R., who was born Gabriella Wilson and grew up in Vallejo.

In February, she performed America The Beautiful at the Super Bowl.

Then in March, she won the “Song of the Year” Grammy for “I Can’t Breathe.”

And on Sunday, “Fight For You” from the movie Judas and the Black Messiah won the Oscar for best song.

