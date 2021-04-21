Earth Day Special: 24 Hours of Nature Sounds Around The Bay Area

On Thursday, April 22, KALW will air 24 hours of soundscapes to transport listeners around the Bay Area — from Ocean Beach to Wildcat Canyon Park to Bort Meadow near Lake Chabot, and many other places in between, including a backyard in Oakland where we'll hear the accidental chorus of nature in the city.

We suggest you leave the broadcast on all day, open the windows—and your mind and heart. Immerse yourself in the sounds of places you think you know.

And, as always, please let us know what you think at kalw@kalw.org

This 24-hour broadcast was produced and edited by David Kwan. Thank you to our recordists (listed below) and to Mario Butzner, Phil Hartman, and Marissa Ortega-Welch for production and coordination assistance.

Earth Day Soundscapes Schedule

12am-2am • Wren Farrell, Lake Anza, Tilden Park

2am–3am • Precious Green, Elsie Roemer Bird Sanctuary, Alameda Part I

3am–4am • Carla Esteves, Leona Heights Park, Oakland

4am–4:30am • Gijs Grotenbreg, Elephant Seal Overlook, Point Reyes

4:30am–6am • Precious Green, Elsie Roemer Bird Sanctuary, Alameda Part II

6am–8am • Ben Trefny, Ocean Beach

8am–10am • Scott Carroll, Wildcat Canyon Park

10am–11am • Carla Esteves, Leona Heights Park, Oakland

11am–11:30am • Gijs Grotenbreg, Elephant Seal Overlook, Point Reyes

11:30am-11:45am • Precious Green, Elsie Roemer Bird Sanctuary, Alameda, Part I

11:45am-12pm • Carla Esteves, Half Moon Bay

12pm-1pm • Shereen Adel, Bort Meadow, Lake Chabot

1pm–3pm • Wren Farrell, Lake Anza, Tilden Park

3pm–4:30pm • Precious Green, Elsie Roemer Bird Sanctuary, Alameda, Part II

4:30pm-5pm • Annelise Finney, Lake Merritt backyard

5pm-7pm • Scott Carroll, Wildcat Canyon Park

7pm–8pm • Carla Esteves, Leona Heights Park, Oakland

8pm-9pm • Shereen Adel, Bort Meadow, Lake Chabot

9pm–9:30pm • Gijs Grotenbreg, Elephant Seal Overlook, Point Reyes

9:30pm-10pm • Annelise Finney, Lake Merritt backyard

10pm–12am • Ben Trefny, Ocean Beach