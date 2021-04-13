© 2021
Lake Tahoe Management Agency Leaning Toward Allowing More E-Bike Riding On Local Trails

KALW | By Ben Trefny,
Associated Press
Published April 14, 2021 at 4:00 AM PDT
Tahoe.jpg
Steve Corey
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
Tahoe Basin bike trail

The U.S. Forest Service is proposing a five-fold increase in the number of miles of trails open to certain electric bikes in the forests surrounding Lake Tahoe.

The proposal by the service’s Lake Basin Management Unit covering parts of six counties in California and Nevada would add 120 miles to the current 25 that allow such access. The forest unit has a total of 385 miles of trails. Backers of e-bikes at Tahoe told the Reno Gazette Journal the proposal is a step in the right direction, but doesn’t go far enough. A final decision is expected by the end of the year.

Associated Press