Peregrine Falcons Hatch And Grow On San Francisco Skyscraper Webcam

The Predatory Bird Research Group has a website monitoring the nest year-round. That’s a three-decade long collaboration between U.C. Santa Cruz and PG&E.

According to a PG&E news release, the parents will feed and care for the baby falcons over the next few weeks as they prepare for their first flights in late May or early June.

The adult falcons and their chicks can be seen on the company's webcam at pge.com/falconcam. I clicked it and saw an adult peregrine falcon feeding three chicks. It was a beautiful thing to see.

