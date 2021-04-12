© 2021
Peregrine Falcons Hatch And Grow On San Francisco Skyscraper Webcam

KALW | By Ben Trefny,
Bay City News Service
Published April 12, 2021 at 2:57 PM PDT
A peregrine falcon sits on its nest sheltering three chicks

A family of peregrine chicks began hatching last week in a nest atop PG&E headquarters in downtown San Francisco in what has become an annual spring rite.

The Predatory Bird Research Group has a website monitoring the nest year-round. That’s a three-decade long collaboration between U.C. Santa Cruz and PG&E.

According to a PG&E news release, the parents will feed and care for the baby falcons over the next few weeks as they prepare for their first flights in late May or early June.

The adult falcons and their chicks can be seen on the company's webcam at pge.com/falconcam. I clicked it and saw an adult peregrine falcon feeding three chicks. It was a beautiful thing to see.

