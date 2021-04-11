© 2021
News

Some San Francisco Public Schools To Open Classrooms On Monday

KALW | By Ben Trefny,
Bay City News Service
Published April 11, 2021 at 11:03 PM PDT
Wally Gobetz
Flickr / Creative Commons
César Chávez School Garden 
Superintendent Vincent Matthews said 11 early education preschool sites, 22 elementary schools and three county schools will open their doors. 

All 107 schools in the district are expected to reopen by the end of April, when roughly 22,000 students from prekindergarten to twelfth grade are predicted to return to in-person learning.

"We recognize that students and families will experience this last part of the school year in different ways and we want to be sensitive to that and meet students where they are," Matthews said in a statement. "It will feel different from before the pandemic for so many reasons, including the health and safety protocols but schools are still places for connection and interaction."

SFUSD is the seventh-largest school district in California with 56,000 students. The district has 12 early education preschool sites, 64 elementary schools, 13 middle schools,15 high schools and three county schools.
News
Ben Trefny
Bay City News Service
