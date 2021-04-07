© 2021
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Click here to listen to full episodes.

Vis Valley Community Leader Responds To Anti-Asian American Violence

KALW | By Hana Baba
Published April 7, 2021 at 5:23 PM PDT
1 of 2  — Sassanah Yee with her community
2 of 2  — Sassanah Yee with her grandmother Yik Oi Huang

Transforming pain into grace is a special form of alchemy. It’s also a practice that can help communities and individuals suffering from hurt and violence to heal. We spoke with someone who knows about that.

Sasanna Yee is a Chinese American peace organizer, yoga healer, and activist from San Francisco’s Visitacion Valley — just down the hill from KALW. She’s also the founder of the group Asians Belong.

Yee wants to make San Francisco a safer and more inclusive space for all people of color — and her work was born out of personal trauma.

Two years ago, her grandmother Yik Oi Huang was attacked in Visitacion Valley Park. In this interview, Yee decribes what happened and shares how her work has changed since then.

Victor Tence helped produce this interview.

Hana Baba
Hana Baba is host of Crosscurrents, KALW's weeknight newsmagazine that broadcasts on KALW Public Radio in the San Francisco Bay Area.
