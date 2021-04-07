Vis Valley Community Leader Responds To Anti-Asian American Violence

Transforming pain into grace is a special form of alchemy. It’s also a practice that can help communities and individuals suffering from hurt and violence to heal. We spoke with someone who knows about that.

Sasanna Yee is a Chinese American peace organizer, yoga healer, and activist from San Francisco’s Visitacion Valley — just down the hill from KALW. She’s also the founder of the group Asians Belong.

Yee wants to make San Francisco a safer and more inclusive space for all people of color — and her work was born out of personal trauma.

Two years ago, her grandmother Yik Oi Huang was attacked in Visitacion Valley Park. In this interview, Yee decribes what happened and shares how her work has changed since then.

Victor Tence helped produce this interview.