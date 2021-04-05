SFUSD Superintendent Announces Decision To Postpone Retirement To 2022

In March, Matthews announced plans to retire July 30 of this year but decided to stay for another year following discussions with the San Francisco Board of Education President Gabriela Lopez. According to Lopez, selecting the next superintendent through an "inclusive community process" could take up to a year and the district needs stability as they aim to get all students back to in-person learning and stabilize a budget. "With that in mind, I asked the superintendent to delay his retirement by another year. His commitment to the wellbeing of our young people has shone through," Lopez said in a statement. Matthews said in an online letter to SFUSD families that the superintendent search would be a distraction from reopening as SFUSD has a goal of returning all students to in-person learning by fall 2021. He agreed that the district needs stability. "I am dedicated to supporting all of our SFUSD staff as we navigate the many challenges and opportunities that lay ahead in the coming year. I have the highest regard for the team assembled at SFUSD and am honored to continue to work together," Matthews said. The announcement comes just a week before SFUSD elementary schools are set to start reopening for in-person learning in phases for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began a year ago.