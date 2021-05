Bay Area Headlines: Tuesday, 2/9/21, AM

Schools Around The Country Prepare For Possibility Of Distance Learning In Fall / California Highway Patrol Officers Test Positive For Coronavirus After Extra Staffing During Inauguration / Leronne Armstrong Named New Oakland Chief Of Police / Churches Resuming Services Concerned About Lack Of Singing / Governor Newsom Announces Mass Vaccination Sites At California Stadiums / Trailblazing Astronaut Millie Hughes-Fulford Has Died

