Bay Area Headlines: Friday, 7/10/20, PM

San Francisco Releases Guidelines For Reopening Schools

In San Francisco, health officials released guidelines, yesterday, about how to reopen city schools. San Francisco Department of Public Health took a lot into consideration when creating these guidelines. They considered the science of how Covid19 could spread in schools. But they also considered how these strict public health guidelines will impact the students’ learning and well-being.

Students will have to wear masks at all times, sit six feet apart from each other, and be encouraged to eat lunch without talking.

And considering student wellness, health officials recommend that schools prioritize in-person attendance for students that have struggled the most with distance learning.

The health officials also acknowledge that the adult staff at schools are at a greater risk of spreading and falling ill from the virus than students.

The guidelines recommend that faculty teach behind portable plexiglass barriers or use face shields and limit interaction with each other.

San Francisco school district officials are still working out the details. School Board President Mark Sanchez told the San Francisco Chronicle that while the district is pushing for a partial reopen, the sad reality is that most students will likely start the school year learning from home.

A final decision on if the district will reopen is expected on July 28.

Vallejo Police Release Bodycam Video Of Monterrosa Shooting

A month after Vallejo police shot and killed Sean Monterrosa, the department has released the body camera video of the incident. The Vallejo police department shot and killed 22-year-old San Franciscan Sean Monterrosa in a Walgreens parking lot on June 2nd. But it was only this past Wednesday that the department uploaded a video of the incident to the City of Vallejo Vimeo page.

The footage doesn’t show what Sean Monterrosa was doing before he was shot and killed by police but it does show https://vimeo.com/436510158" style="text-decoration:none;">an officer firing five rounds of shots, from the backseat of an unmarked vehicle. These shots fatally struck Sean Monterossa, in the neck.

According to police, the Walgreens where the shooting took place had been broken into days earlier during anti-police brutality protests. And according to these officers on the scene, when they pulled into the parking lot Monterossa stopped, and put his hands above his waist. These officers say they thought Monterossa was reaching for a gun in his waistband. In actuality, it was a 15 inch hammer tucked into his sweatshirt.

The officers involved in this shooting were placed on routine, paid leave, and have not been identified. Sean Monterrosa’s family expressed frustration with how Vallejo’s Police Chief handled the case. They will be leading a march to Vallejo City Hall on July 11th and holding a block party, in Monterrosa’s honor near Holly Park in San Francisco, on July 12th.

California Death Row Inmate Has Sentence Reduced To Life

A California death row inmate has had his sentence reduced to life with a chance of parole after San Francisco’s district attorney called capital punishment “undeniably cruel.” The San Francisco Chronicle says a judge on Tuesday approved a plea deal resentencing Clifford Bolden to 47 years to life. Bolden, who's 65, will be eligible for parole when he's 79. Bolden was the last San Francisco person on death row. He was sentenced in 1991 for the 1986 robbery and stabbing of a man he met in a bar. San Francisco's district attorney opposes capital punishment. California's last execution was in 2006.