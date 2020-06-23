© 2021
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

SFUSD Board of Education Meetings

KALW | By Tina Pamintuan
Published June 23, 2020 at 11:45 AM PDT

The SFUSD Board will hold its next meeting on Tuesday, March 23.

For more information on how to participate in SFUSD Board meetings, please go to sfusd.edu. And watch this space for the live video on board meeting days at 3pm.

KALW airs SFUSD Board meetings on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month and over summer and holiday breaks as scheduled. Occasionally, we do not air the board meeting on our airwaves because of breaking news or planned fundraising activities. We make it a priority to give the public advanced notice when this happens.

During the pandemic, Board meetings begin at 3 p.m. We apologize for this inconvenience to our All Things Considered audience and would like you to know that you can catch NPR's signature afternoon news magazine on NPR's website

News
Tina Pamintuan
Tina Pamintuan got her start in radio as a college DJ working the early morning shift, and came to journalism through an internship at National Public Radio (NPR). Over the next six years, she continued to work at NPR in editorial and production positions for Morning Edition’s Radio Expeditions and NPR’s cultural desk. In that time, she founded Xtreme Youth Zone Media, a training program for Washington, DC, teenagers. She also served as Editor at Open City Magazine, a publication covering Asian American immigrant neighborhoods in New York City.
See stories by Tina Pamintuan