SFUSD Board of Education Meetings

The SFUSD Board will hold its next meeting on Tuesday, March 23.

For more information on how to participate in SFUSD Board meetings, please go to sfusd.edu. And watch this space for the live video on board meeting days at 3pm.

KALW airs SFUSD Board meetings on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month and over summer and holiday breaks as scheduled. Occasionally, we do not air the board meeting on our airwaves because of breaking news or planned fundraising activities. We make it a priority to give the public advanced notice when this happens.

During the pandemic, Board meetings begin at 3 p.m. We apologize for this inconvenience to our All Things Considered audience and would like you to know that you can catch NPR's signature afternoon news magazine on NPR's website.