Bay Area Headlines: Wednesday, 4/1/20, PM

Coronavirus Testing Data / Cases Increase For Healthcare Workers / Campuses Closed For Academic Year

According to the San Francisco Chronicle’s Coronavirus tracking tool, there are 9,587 confirmed cases in California, and 204 deaths. Here in the San Francisco Bay Area, there are 2,645 cases and 67 deaths.

While these numbers are still increasing, reports indicate that shelter-in-place measures may be working to “flatten the curve,” reducing the rate at which the virus spreads. But some healthcare workers are worried that the public isn’t getting all of the information.

The California Department of Public Health has drastically changed what coronavirus data it is sharing with the public.

On Monday, they announced they will no longer report where new cases are popping up. Instead, they will only release a total number of statewide infections each day. They won’t indicate whether a case came from community spread, person to person contact, or by traveling from a hotspot.

Why the change? The department released a statement saying that it’s to “better focus public health resources on the changing needs of California communities.”

Cases Increase For Healthcare Workers

Over the weekend, the number of infected healthcare workers in California jumped more than 50% in one day. That was the last time the numbers were reported.

The California Nurses Association is concerned that this increase reflects the lack of personal protective equipment for healthcare workers. They believe the numbers are necessary to put pressure on the government to provide adequate protection to workers on the frontline.

Campuses Closed For Academic Year

According to a letter sent yesterday by California’s Superintendent of Public Instruction, the state’s students should not expect to return to campus this academic year. The letter acknowledges that switching entirely to distance learning presents hardships for some families, students, and educators, but is urging a safety-first approach.