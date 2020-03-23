Bay Area Headlines: Monday, 3/23/20, AM

Representative DeSaulnier ailing / Statewide COVID-19 shutdowns / Nature callingRepresentative DeSaulnier ailing

A congressman representing a San Francisco Bay Area district is in critical condition after he was hospitalized with pneumonia after fracturing a rib. U.S. Representative Mark DeSaulnier (deh-SOL-nee-ay) was admitted to a hospital just over a week ago, on March 13th, after he fractured a rib when he fell while running. That’s according to a statement from his Chief of Staff. She says he tested negative for the coronavirus. She says the 67-year-old DeSaulnier was initially in serious condition, but his condition has since worsened to critical. DeSaulnier is a Democrat who represents a district that covers much of Contra Costa County, He was elected to the House in 2014.

Statewide COVID-19 shutdowns

In other news, COVID-19 is clearing out California's most popular destinations. From Disneyland to Yosemite National Park, the Golden State's iconic destinations are closed to slow the spread of the pandemic. Even before Governor Gavin Newsom ordered residents to stay home, tourists found restaurants and bars closed in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Major attractions such as Alcatraz off San Francisco are closed. Ski areas in Lake Tahoe and across the state closed despite a recent blanket of snow.

Nature calling

And sunshine lured crowds to California beaches and parks over the weekend despite a statewide stay-at-home order. Many were seeking the mental and physical relief that being outdoors in nature can provide. But crowded roads, parking lots and trails prompted more closures. Here in the Bay Area, authorities closed Drakes Beach and other popular coastal spots in Marin County. Down south, Santa Monica closed seaside parking lots and its famous pier to discourage people from visiting its famous beach and help curb the coronavirus spread. California is one of the hardest-hit states, with more than 1,600 confirmed cases and 30 deaths.