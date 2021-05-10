© 2021
News & Culture

Parts Of Bay Area Under Red Flag Warning Because Of Dry And Windy Conditions

KALW | By Ben Trefny,
Bay City News Service
Published May 10, 2021 at 9:47 AM PDT
Golden hills of oaks and wildflowers near Walnut Creek, California
The warning was initially set to expire on Monday morning, but the weather service said conditions that include gusty north to northeast winds, low humidity and high temperatures would persist. The warning is now in effect through 6 pm. Tuesday.

The weather service urges people to properly dispose of cigarettes and matches, keep vehicles off of dry grass, avoid using any outdoor equipment that may create sparks, and to not drag tow chains.
Ben Trefny
Bay City News Service
