Tree Found Smoldering In Sequoia National Park Likely Burning Since Last Summer’s Castle Fire

The tree was discovered by scientists and fire crews examining the effects of the Castle Fire, which started from a lightning strike last August.

It was located in an area of Sequoia National Park that burned along with more than 270 square miles of the surrounding forest in the Sierra Nevada. That fire took nearly five months to fully contain .

The National Park Service said Wednesday morning that their finding shows just how dry the park is, and that there could be more similar discoveries in the coming months.