Listen to the sound of the Los Padres National Forest

The Arroyo Seco River drains from the Southeastern part of the Ventana Wilderness area and eventually joins the Salinas River 15 miles to the northeast of this site. It forms a small gorge along an eastern boundary of the wilderness area, approximately 10 miles inland from Big Sur, near the Arroyo Seco campground.

This dawn chorus was recorded in April of 2008 in a mixed oak woodland habitat at an elevation of approximately 1,100 feet. Species include the mountain quail, mourning dove, house wren, orange-crowned warbler, and warbling vireo.

This recording was made by Jack Hines with Ear to the Wild.