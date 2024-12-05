The National Weather Service Tsunami Warning for California and Oregon was canceled

What questions do you have about the Tsunami Warning? Email us at news@kalw.org or ask your question here.

The National Weather Service issued a Tsunami Warning for the coastal areas of California and Oregon at 10:49 a.m. on December 5.

The warning was canceled at 11:54 a.m. NWS posted on X saying, "no tsunami danger presently exists for this area. This will be the final U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center message for this event. Refer to http://tsunami.gov for more information."

The Tsunami Warning came after a 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck at 10:44 a.m. off the coast of Ferndale, a small city in coastal Humboldt County near the Oregon border, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.