Hole in the heart: A love that transcended prison walls

This story aired in the June 27, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

This story was made to be heard. If you are able, press the play button above to listen.

Do you remember the moment you saw your first love? Rodney Hines sure does. He was 13 years old, and it was the 4th of July. His parents took him to their friends’ house where he saw Shani Browning. "Beautiful smile, beautiful eyes. Golden skin tone. Natural curly hair,” Hines remembers.

For the next two decades, their lives each resembled a rollercoaster ride with dramatic ups and downs. But even prison time — for both of them — couldn’t keep them apart. One day on the yard at Solano State Prison, Hines was recounting the details of how his childhood crush transformed into a tragic love affair. Uncuffed producer, Anthony Ivy, realized he needed to get Hines into the studio to tell his story.

My number was the last number in her phone. My voice was the last voice that she heard. Rodney Hines