Advocates call for Oakland Police Commission chair to step down

The Coalition for Police Accountability issued a letter Friday calling for Oakland Police Commission chair Tyfahra Milele to resign. The group’s letter criticized Milele for a lack of transparency, and identified several specific violations.

First, the letter claimed that despite requests from other commissioners, Milele did not share a budget for the Police Commission before submitting it to the city.

The letter also alleged that Milele directed Oakland’s inspector general, Michelle Phillips, to attend certain meetings. After Milele twice declined to meet with Philips for a mediation, Phillips filed a complaint.

Furthermore, the letter said Milele did not properly call for an investigation into the conduct of Oakland police sergeant Michael Chung . In 2021, Chung hit a parked car with his police cruiser and drove off.

The following year, he allegedly discharged his gun in an elevator and then threw the shells off the Bay Bridge in an apparent cover-up attempt. According to the letter, Milele violated protocol by convening a discipline committee instead of directing the Oakland Community Police Agency to investigate Chung.

The coalition brought its concerns to Milele, but said it never received a response.

The letter only called for Milele to step down as chair, not to leave the commission entirely. Milele’s term runs through October 16.

