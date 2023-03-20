Beset by lawsuits, Oakland diocese hints at filing bankruptcy

In a letter to parishioners that was also sent to media outlets Thursday, Bishop Michael Barber said he "is giving strong consideration to filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy."

Barber's letter comes just three days after the Diocese of Santa Rosa filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the face of more than 200 possible sex abuse lawsuits.

In both cases, church leaders cite a state law that opened a three-year window allowing childhood sex abuse lawsuits to move forward despite statute of limitations rules that had prevented older claims.

In the letter, Barber wrote, "Since the closing of the filing window on December 31, 2022, we have been informed there may be approximately 330 lawsuits filed against our diocese.”

In a FAQ section on the diocese website , church leaders said the possible decision to file for bankruptcy is not intended to minimize its responsibilities to survivors of sexual abuse.

The Chapter 11 process is transparent and "allows all claimants equal access and an equitable share in the assets available to pay claims" while also allowing the church to continue its "mission as the Catholic Church in Alameda and Contra Costa counties," according to the website.