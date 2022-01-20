Missouri State Highway Patrol says disregard the Caped Crusader-themed alert

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning, I'm A Martinez. An urgent text message went out to all of Missouri from the State Highway Patrol. It said authorities in Gotham City were on the hunt for a green and purple Dodge GT. Now, that car would be pretty easy to spot. It's what the Joker drove in 1989's "Batman." The caped crusader-themed alert was sent out by mistake. Plus, everyone knows Gotham is nowhere near Missouri. Central City is in Missouri, which is under the superhero jurisdiction of The Flash. I know. Nerd alert. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.