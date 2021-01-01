KALW Sponsorship + Underwriting
Want to get your mission, event, brand, or idea in front of one of the most engaged, connected, and supremely loyal audiences in the Bay Area? KALW can help.
To continue the conversation, call our Director of Sponsorship Paul Birdwell at 415.840.5777 or email him at paul@kalw.org
Scroll through below or download a PDF of media kit
1 of 4 — media kit spread cover.png
2 of 4 — media kit spread 1v2.png
3 of 4 — media kit spread 2v2.png
4 of 4 — media kit spread 3v2.png
Scroll through above or download a PDF of media kit