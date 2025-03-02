Ben Trefny / KALW KALW's Hanisha Harjani asks a question of panelists at The Bay Agenda: Envisioning Trans Futures live at KALW's studio events space.

San Francisco has a reputation for being one of the best places to be queer. It is home to the first Transgender District in the world and, last year, California was the first state to recognize August as Trans History Month. Despite that, the new administration’s day one anti-trans policies have already started impacting trans Californians.

In this public discussion, KALW host Hanisha Harjani and three writers spoke about the current situation and how communities can come together in resilience and hope.

Panelists include:

Julia Serano — A true Renaissance woman: a writer, performer, activist, musician, and biologist. She is best known for her book Whipping Girl: A Transsexual Woman on Sexism and the Scapegoating of Femininity, a collection of personal essays that debunk many of the myths and misconceptions that people have about trans women, femininity, and the subjects of gender and sexism more generally.

JL Trey Odom, Ph.D., is a San Francisco-based journalist whose stories have been published by the Bay Area Reporter, Bay City News, SFGATE, News Is Out, and other media outlets. They routinely report on LGBTQ+ issues, initiatives, organizations, events, and changemakers. Dr. Odom is the nonbinary division winner of the 2022 California International Marathon and the 2023 and 2024 San Francisco Marathon. For their stories on the transgender community, go to https://www.drjlodom.com/publishedwork/trans

Henry Carnell is a reporter and producer working on science, technology, climate, and gender. Currently, He is a digital fellow with Mother Jones/Center for Investigative Reporting and a digital equity fellow with the Washington Blade. Previously, Carnell was a Mother Jones Ben Bagdikian 2023-2024 Editorial Fellow. His reporting has also appeared in Them, 5280, the LA Blade, LGBTQ Nation, and Quanta. He also wrote about science for his local Extension office. Baltimore-raised, he now lives in Oregon. You can follow Henry on Bluesky @hencarnell.bsky.social.