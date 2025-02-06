Bay Made Showcase: Worst Quality Crab — Live
The hosts of the Worst Quality Crab podcast are joined by three foodies in a discussion of childhood experiences and current traditions celebrating Lunar New Year.
Freesia and Samson Lee are the literal mom & pop duo behind Worst Quality Crab. Freesia is a 5th generation San Franciscan, occasional leadership & life coach, and does all things press-related for the Asian Art Museum. Samson is originally from New York, still quietly clings onto his East Coast bias, and has worked in the Ad-Tech industry for many, many years. When not working or podcasting, they are trying to cultivate food traditions new and old with their three young daughters.
Guests include:
Margot Seeto — A freelance writer from San Francisco, who has since called many cities and countries home.
Eric Ehler — A chef based in San Francisco, California. Adopted from Korea into rural Iowa, Eric grew up loving food, mainly midwest comfort and his local Chinese take outs.
Deanna Ulrich — A resident of San Francisco for 10 years as a creative, a mover, and now a new dog mom. She maintains a strong yearning for Martin’s Potato Rolls.