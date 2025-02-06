© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Bay Made Showcase: Worst Quality Crab — Live

KALW | By Ben Trefny
Published February 6, 2025 at 10:14 PM PST
The Worst Quality Crab podcast crew talks with special guests at their live event on Lunar New Year at KALW's studio events space.
Giselle Garza
The hosts of the Worst Quality Crab podcast are joined by three foodies in a discussion of childhood experiences and current traditions celebrating Lunar New Year.

Freesia and Samson Lee are the literal mom & pop duo behind Worst Quality Crab. Freesia is a 5th generation San Franciscan, occasional leadership & life coach, and does all things press-related for the Asian Art Museum. Samson is originally from New York, still quietly clings onto his East Coast bias, and has worked in the Ad-Tech industry for many, many years. When not working or podcasting, they are trying to cultivate food traditions new and old with their three young daughters.

Guests include:

Margot Seeto — A freelance writer from San Francisco, who has since called many cities and countries home.

Eric Ehler — A chef based in San Francisco, California. Adopted from Korea into rural Iowa, Eric grew up loving food, mainly midwest comfort and his local Chinese take outs.

Deanna Ulrich — A resident of San Francisco for 10 years as a creative, a mover, and now a new dog mom. She maintains a strong yearning for Martin’s Potato Rolls.

Audience members laugh during the Worst Quality Crab podcast live event on Lunar New Year at KALW's studio events space.
Giselle Garza
Freesia Lee is surrounded by her fans after the Worst Quality Crab podcast live event on Lunar New Year at KALW's studio events space.
Giselle Garza
KALW News
Ben Trefny
Ben earned a Master's degree in journalism from the University of Oregon in 2000 and got his start in public radio at NPR member station KLCC in Eugene. After freelancing for many magazines and producing for regional and national commercial and public radio programs, he joined KALW in 2004. As Executive News Editor and then News Director, he helped the news department win numerous regional and national awards for long- and short-form journalism. He also helped teach hundreds of audio producers, many of whom work with him at KALW, today.