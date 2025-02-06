Freesia and Samson Lee are the literal mom & pop duo behind Worst Quality Crab. Freesia is a 5th generation San Franciscan, occasional leadership & life coach, and does all things press-related for the Asian Art Museum. Samson is originally from New York, still quietly clings onto his East Coast bias, and has worked in the Ad-Tech industry for many, many years. When not working or podcasting, they are trying to cultivate food traditions new and old with their three young daughters.

Guests include:

Margot Seeto — A freelance writer from San Francisco, who has since called many cities and countries home.

Eric Ehler — A chef based in San Francisco, California. Adopted from Korea into rural Iowa, Eric grew up loving food, mainly midwest comfort and his local Chinese take outs.

Deanna Ulrich — A resident of San Francisco for 10 years as a creative, a mover, and now a new dog mom. She maintains a strong yearning for Martin’s Potato Rolls.

Giselle Garza Audience members laugh during the Worst Quality Crab podcast live event on Lunar New Year at KALW's studio events space.