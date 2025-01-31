© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Remembering KALW's Joe Creitz

KALW | By Ben Trefny
Published January 31, 2025 at 8:30 AM PST
Joseph Andrew Creitz

KALW lost one of its shining stars last month.

Joseph Andrew Creitz died on December 5, 2024 in San Francisco at the age of 57.

Joe was a longtime listener and one of the first members of our board of directors. He was a lawyer specializing in employee benefits litigation. He was also an educator, who taught at UC Law San Francisco. Joe was an environmentalist, a musician, an athlete, and an advocate for social justice.

We appreciate all he gave to KALW and our entire community.

Click the audio button to hear a remembrance from several of his fellow KALW board members.

Read more about Joe's life at this link to his obituary.
KALW News
Ben Trefny
Ben earned a Master's degree in journalism from the University of Oregon in 2000 and got his start in public radio at NPR member station KLCC in Eugene. After freelancing for many magazines and producing for regional and national commercial and public radio programs, he joined KALW in 2004. As Executive News Editor and then News Director, he helped the news department win numerous regional and national awards for long- and short-form journalism. He also helped teach hundreds of audio producers, many of whom work with him at KALW, today.