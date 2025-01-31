Remembering KALW's Joe Creitz
KALW lost one of its shining stars last month.
Joseph Andrew Creitz died on December 5, 2024 in San Francisco at the age of 57.
Joe was a longtime listener and one of the first members of our board of directors. He was a lawyer specializing in employee benefits litigation. He was also an educator, who taught at UC Law San Francisco. Joe was an environmentalist, a musician, an athlete, and an advocate for social justice.
We appreciate all he gave to KALW and our entire community.
Click the audio button to hear a remembrance from several of his fellow KALW board members.
Read more about Joe's life at this link to his obituary.