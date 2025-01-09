The Bay Agenda: Daniel Lurie's San Francisco

San Francisco’s new mayor, billionaire philanthropist, and political newcomer Daniel Lurie pledged to improve public safety, solve homelessness, and revitalize the city’s economy. KALW brought together leading journalists the day before his inauguration to examine the mayor-elect’s background, transition decisions, and the outlook about how he’ll approach meeting his goals.

Lurie brings experience in philanthropy and community leadership to his new roles. As the founder of Tipping Point Community, a nonprofit that has raised over $350 million to combat poverty in the Bay Area, Lurie has worked on issues including homelessness, housing, and education. During the COVID-19 pandemic his efforts included mobilizing resources for emergency relief in collaboration with government agencies. Lurie’s administration has assembled a team of leaders from technology, public safety, and community development informed by his background in philanthropy and community engagement.

While Daniel Lurie’s election as San Francisco’s mayor has inspired hope for fresh leadership, it has also sparked skepticism about his ability to tackle the city’s deep-rooted challenges. Critics point to his lack of government experience, questioning whether his background in philanthropy and nonprofit work can translate to managing a large bureaucracy. Concerns also surround his proposals to increase police staffing and declare a fentanyl state of emergency, with some fearing these measures may lead to over-policing without addressing systemic issues.

Additionally, Lurie’s ties to wealth and privilege have raised doubts about his ability to connect with and prioritize the needs of the city’s most vulnerable populations. With bold goals like cutting homelessness by 50% and revitalizing the struggling downtown economy, skeptics wonder if Lurie’s largely untested leadership can meet the scale and urgency of San Francisco’s problems.

KALW Executive Producer Ben Trefny spoke about these topics and created space for community conversation around the concerns and hopes for the tenure of the city’s next mayor with these panelists:

Heather Knight — San Francisco bureau chief for the New York Times, former columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle, and co-host of the #TotalSF podcast.

Xueer Lu — Data reporter at Mission Local. For the past year, Xueer has followed mayoral candidate and now Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie on his campaign trail. Xueer is a bilingual journalist fluent in Chinese and English.

Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez — President of the Society of Professional Journalists of Northern California and a politics reporter for The San Francisco Standard. He recently wrote for KQED’s politics team, and previously penned a local political column for the San Francisco Examiner.