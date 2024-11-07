Prop 33 has failed. Here’s what that means.

California’s Prop 33, which would have given cities more freedom to limit how much landlords can raise rents, has failed to pass. Props like this one lay bare the California housing crisis, and the disagreements on how to address it.

California is in dire need of affordable housing. But how to solve the issue was up for debate with Prop 33.

Supporters of the prop sought to make existing housing more affordable by capping rents. This side included tenant groups, unions, the California Democratic Party, and the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, the Yes campaign’s major donor. They said rent control is imperative to fighting homelessness in a state with an especially high cost of living.

But opponents of the prop believe that building new housing is the solution, instead. This side included landlords, realtors, and YIMBY groups (that stands for “yes in my back yard”) who argued that capping rents would make new developments impossible.

The prop failed, with nearly 60% of voters against it. This is the third time a ballot measure pushing for rent control has been rejected in recent years.

Prop 5, which also has to do with housing, looks to be failing, too.

It would’ve allowed bonds that fund affordable housing and infrastructure to pass with a simple majority, making it easier to fund those projects.