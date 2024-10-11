The Bay Votes 2024: Shaping San Francisco's Transportation Future

KALW's Ben Trefny hosted a public conversation on October 8, 2024, about the ballot measure to add a tax to ride share companies to help fund public transportation. Proposition L on the November ballot would impact Uber, Lyft, Waymo, and Muni. This event featured the following panelists:

Chris Arvin, representing the “Yes on L” campaign. They are a San Francisco transit advocate, co-author of Prop L, and designer of transit software. Chris also serves on the SFMTA Citizens Advisory Council.

And representing the “No on L” campaign is Seth Smith. He is Uber's California Policy and Communications Manager. His work focuses on California regulatory compliance, electric vehicle transition, road safety, and community engagement.

Click the LISTEN button above to hear the unedited hour-long discussion.

