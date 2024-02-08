KALW News is hiring an Elections Production Manager

The KALW News team is looking for an experienced radio producer to lead our elections coverage for our newscasts, elections specials, Election Briefs podcast, and daily news magazine Crosscurrents.

You will be the go-to person for our news department on 2024 elections coverage, coordinating our partners and in-house contributors who will be responsible for delivering content. KALW has a track record of effective and comprehensive election coverage and you'll build from that foundation while honing our strategy .

You'll contribute to a highly decorated news department, part of a team of award-winning reporters, editors, and sound engineers who produce nationally recognized features and series, such as Without A Voice: Abuse and Neglect in California Disability Group Homes, Learning While Black: The Fight For Equity In San Francisco Schools, and Persistent Poison: Lead's Toxic Legacy In The Bay Area. You'll have support from a talented and cohesive management team motivated to help you do your best work.

QUALIFICATIONS

This role is a great fit for an experienced radio producer with great project management skills. We're looking for a super-organized, detail-oriented team player who has:



experience producing interviews, writing for radio, and editing audio

g ood editorial judgment

copy editing ability

knowledge about online platforms like Google Workspace, Slack, Airtable, or other platforms that aid in to organize projects and managing teams

an interest in contributing to a functional democracy

This is a ten-month temporary, part-time position from March through December. Compensation is $30-35 an hour. Candidates must live in the San Francisco Bay Area.

APPLICATION

To apply, please submit a cover letter, CV, work samples (clips or links), and references using this form.

If you have any questions or accessibility needs please email KALWapplications@gmail.com.

We will begin reviewing applications on Wednesday, February 21 and continue on a rolling basis.

ABOUT THE KALW NEWSROOM

The KALW newsroom's mission is to create joyful, informative media that engages people across the divides in our community — economic, social, and cultural.

We produce four newscasts every day and a half-hour news magazine, Crosscurrents, Mondays–Thursdays. We have been home to many original podcasts, including limited series productions such as, The Intersection, Day By Day: The Quarantine Diaries, BOUNCE: The Warriors Last Season in Oakland, and ongoing projects such as Uncuffed. We have also been committed to training as one of our core values since we launched in 2004. We work with eight student reporters in our Audio Academy training program, a nine-month tuition-free in-depth program for people with little to no experience in audio production, and we invite early-career reporters into our newsroom as Beat Reporting Fellows and Summer Trainees.

KALW is an equal opportunity employer to all, regardless of age, ancestry, color, disability (mental and physical), exercising the right to family care and medical leave, gender, gender expression, gender identity, genetic information, marital status, medical condition, military or veteran status, national origin, political affiliation, race, religious creed, sex (includes pregnancy, childbirth, breastfeeding and related medical conditions), and sexual orientation.