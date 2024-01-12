"Art Week" in San Francisco starts January 13th

For 10 years, the FOG Design and Art Fair has attracted big name galleries, artists and international visitors to San Francisco. Local galleries and artists also began creating programming to coincide with FOG. Here’s local art consultant Emily Counihan:

" It is definitely on the Art World calendar, and people come into town for it - it's just a great time to get out and see the arts in San Francisco, “

But it’s always been a bit of a treasure hunt to find out about all the activities. This year, Counihan decided to “herd the cats” and produce an official directory, branding the events from January 13 to 21 as San Francisco Art Week.

“I thought that there was really a need for a guide that could just help people discover some of the events that they might not already be connected with"

In addition to galleries, activities and shows, there are also talks on subjects like sustainability and how AI impacts intellectual property. To find out more about ArtWeek check out SFARTWEEK.COM

