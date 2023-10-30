Judge denies former Alameda County prosecutor’s motion to dismiss charges

The Alameda County DA's office said Thursday that Alameda County Superior Court Judge James Cramer denied Ford's motion to dismiss the pending charge against him.

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price charged Ford with one misdemeanor count of defending after prosecuting as a prosecutor in violation of Business and Professions Code 6131(b)

Ford - who left his job to work for the San Francisco DA's office - allegedly gave confidential information from the Alameda County District Attorney's Office to attorney Michael Rains last April. Rains represents former San Leandro police officer Jason Fletcher in a voluntary manslaughter case.

Fletcher is accused of unlawfully killing Steven Taylor at a San Leandro Walmart store in 2020, following charges filed by then-Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley in September of that year. Taylor was allegedly shoplifting.

Ford also allegedly authored a declaration of support for Fletcher, which Ford has denied.

Price applauded the ruling. In a statement, she said: “Mr. Ford betrayed that process by interfering in the prosecution of a case involving a police officer, potentially making it more challenging for this office to hold that officer accountable for his actions.”

Ford has entered a plea of not guilty and is scheduled to return to court next month, to discuss whether he will be booked on the misdemeanor charge.