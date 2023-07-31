© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW News

Tensions rise at crowded Oakland public safety meeting

KALW | By Quinn Nelson
Published July 31, 2023 at 2:40 PM PDT
The City of Oakland Police Station.
Keith Burbank
/
Bay City News
The City of Oakland Police Station at 455 7th Street in Oakland, Calif. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (Keith Burbank/Bay City News)

It was meant to be a small gathering held at a church in Oakland’s Montclair neighborhood. But the public safety meeting — which was led by Alameda District Attorney Pamela Price and Oakland Police Captain Clay Burch — soon turned into a standing-room only event.

Many residents voiced concerns that Oakland officials are not doing enough to address crime, telling personal stories of carjackings and violent robberies.

According to the Oakland Police Department, there have been 369 carjackings this year alone: a 10 percent increase from last year. At times the meeting dissolved into chaos, with participants shouting and speaking over each other.

The meeting comes as Price faces a recall effort over what her opponents are saying is an overly lenient approach to prosecutions. Price was elected last November after running a progressive campaign — her platform included promises to hold police accountable, not charge children as adults, and not to seek the death penalty.

Another public safety meeting is scheduled for September in East Oakland.

Tags
KALW News Bay Area News
Quinn Nelson
Quinn is currently a sophomore at Amherst College, where she takes classes in history, Spanish, economics, and philosophy. She got introduced to radio through her college radio station and was lucky enough to be an intern in the KRCB newsroom last summer.
See stories by Quinn Nelson