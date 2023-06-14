The Future of San Francisco and African American Reparations

San Francisco created the African American Reparations Advisory Committee (SFAARAC) in 2020 and tasked it with developing a Reparations Plan to address the city sanctioned harm that has been inflicted on San Francisco’s African American communities.

At the core of the Committee’s work is a fundamental question: can San Francisco heal communities undermined by years of racism and institutional neglect? In other words, can the city make its Black community whole and what will that mean for the rest of San Francisco?

SFAARAC has focused its work on education, housing, policy and economic empowerment. After more than a year of research, study and public comment, the Committee released a draft Reparations Plan and the world took notice.

The Plan includes more than 50 recommendations including direct compensation, educational support, and reimagining some of downtown’s empty commercial spaces.

SFAARAC Chair Eric McDonnell and Vice-Chair Tinisch Hollins joined Manny's Director of Community Precious Green at Manny's community space to talk about their hometown, reparations, history and the way forward for San Francisco and its Black residents.