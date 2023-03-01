SF ‘Supes’ pass bill allowing overdose prevention sites

The legislation was introduced by Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Hillary Ronen. It permits non-city run overdose prevention sites, also called wellness hubs, to operate , while San Francisco waits for the federal government's decision on if it can back the programs with public funds.

Despite federal and state policies prohibiting overdose prevention sites, the city has still been in talks with organizations who expressed interest in opening sites with supervised drug consumption areas that could link residents to health and treatment resources.

Specifically, Tuesday's vote removes a 2020 permitting structure, which prevented any overdose prevention program to open until California allowed San Francisco to do so.

Supervisor Ronen said: "We need solutions to open-air drug use and chaotic conditions on the streets. Overdose Prevention Sites are a proven solution to these problems and save countless lives."

Mayor Breed said it was necessary to expedite the opening of consumption sites amid a fatal overdose crisis. She said the move was in compliance with the city's overdose prevention plan, which pledges to expand substance abuse treatment services and places wellness hubs as an essential resource for overdose prevention.