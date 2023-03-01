Alameda County ending eviction moratorium next month

About 100 people chanted in the rain Tuesday morning to demand an end to the moratorium. It has caused, among other things, some property owners to lose tens of thousands of dollars or more in rent.

The moratorium applies to both cities and the unincorporated areas of the county. If a city has a moratorium that is more restrictive, then the city's provisions apply. Also, if a city's law is stronger for tenants than for homeowners, the county's provisions for homeowners apply.

Jinyu Wu, a San Leandro property owner, started a hunger strike Sunday morning in front of the Alameda County Administration Building where the Board of Supervisors meets.

Wu is allegedly owed more than $120,000 in unpaid rent. He is an immigrant who came to America in 2016 and was feeling better inside the supervisors chambers Tuesday afternoon.

Wu told Bay City News he wants the county to reimburse property owners for their losses and blames elected officials rather than tenants for the problem. He wouldn't say more than the brief comments he made, but others had plenty to say.

Nate Miley, president of the county’s Board of Supervisors, told colleagues and those listening to the meeting that the eviction moratorium was “an overreach" and should have been more restrictive.