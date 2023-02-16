Ransomware attack prompts Oakland ‘state of emergency’

The declaration of the emergency allows the city to expedite its attack on the malicious software.

A ransomware attack occurs when someone encrypts files and demands ransom to decrypt them. The encryption makes the files and the systems that rely on them unusable, according to the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Oakland was the victim of a ransomware attack that began Wednesday night, police and city officials said.

The emergency declaration will assist with equipment and materials and the activation of emergency workers as the city seeks to safely restore its systems.

The city's information technology department is working with law enforcement to determine the scope and severity of the attack.

City officials did not release the amount of ransom the attackers are asking for, nor the extent of the attack.

As of Friday, the attack was not affecting residents' ability to call 911. Nor has it affected the city's financial data or fire resources, though at least one city department was unable to file its timecards due to the attack.

The public also can still file crime reports on the city's website. The city said residents and visitors can expect delays in hearing from city staff and officials.

Because of the attack, the information technology department has taken down impacted computer systems.