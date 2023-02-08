Oakland opens new cabin community for the unhoused

The location of the new cabin community is 2601 Wood St., where there will be housing for up to 100 people. The opening comes following a federal judge's decision last Friday to allow Oakland officials to clear the remaining people from the Wood Street encampment.

Oakland officials have not set a date for clearing the encampment. City officials will have notices posted in the area at least seven days in advance of the eviction.

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao said the new cabin community " is a personal issue for me."

Thao lived in her car years ago with her young son and surfed couches, too. She admitted she has not had to live in a tent on the street.

She has repeatedly said she wants to take down the tents.

The Mayor said public safety will be better if Oakland shelters its homeless residents.

Money for the cabin community came from an $8.3 million grant from the state. City staff have spoken with about 70 residents of the Wood Street encampment and about 30 have expressed interest in living in the community.

When it is complete, the community will have 70 units for individuals, 12 cabins for couples and six units for people with disabilities. Residents will be able to access the site 24 hours-a-day, seven days-a-week.