© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW News

Judge rejects proposed $5.4 million Hunters Point class action settlement

KALW | By Mary Catherine O'Connor
Published February 6, 2023 at 2:05 PM PST
Hunters_Point_redevelopment.jpg
Mary Catherine O'Connor
/
KALW
A view of the southeast end of the former Hunters Point naval shipyard

Last November, lawyers representing Bayview Hunters Point residents filed a settlement motion in a class action lawsuit against housing developers Lennar Corp. and FivePoint Holdings. But in December, the judge reviewing the settlement motion rejected it.

Under the settlement agreement, the developers would have paid $5.4 to resolve claims that they failed to properly mitigate dust and particulates while redeveloping the former Navy shipyard and Superfund site in Bayview Hunters Point.

U.S. District Court Judge James Donato denied the motion, the San Francisco Business Journal reports. He said the settlement motion provided insufficient details about the more than 9,000 listed plaintiffs. He could not assess whether the settlement – which would have released the developers from all claims, including wrongful death – would be "fair and reasonable.”

Judge Donato also said the settlement failed to provide enough distinction between long-time residents, and those who only lived in the area for a short time.

He also said the motion failed to explain how Arieann Harrison, local environmental justice advocate and founder of the Marie Harrison Foundation, is a qualified class representative.

The judge invited the claimants to revise and refile the motion for settlement, if they could address what he called deficiencies.

KALW News
Mary Catherine O'Connor
Originally from Chicago, I’ve lived in San Francisco for the past 20 years and am a veteran reporter and communicator. I was most recently editorial director for Activate, a nonprofit that empowers science entrepreneurs to bring their research to market. Prior to that I spent a dozen years as an independent reporter whose beats included climate, energy, microplastics, technology, and recreation. I’ve written for Outside, The Guardian, Al Jazeera America, and many other publications, and in 2014 co-founded a reader-supported experiment in journalism, called Climate Confidential. I had a brief stint in radio during college and can’t wait to learn the craft of audio storytelling.
See stories by Mary Catherine O'Connor