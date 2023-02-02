Sonoma County adopts five-year plan on homelessness

County officials said the plan is the result of more than 18 months of meetings with stakeholders, the public and individuals who have experienced homelessness in Sonoma County.

Last year, about 2,900 homeless individuals were counted in the county's annual point-in-time survey of people without shelter. The county conducted this year's survey last week and the results should be released later in the year.

The county has set out three major goals to reduce homelessness over five years. First, the number of available interim beds would increase by 200, with at least 100 added this year, along with 1,000 permanent housing beds with at least 200 added this year.

Second, the county wants to provide stronger supportive services such as health care, job training and substance recovery.

Finally, the county would like to see one coordinated system operating between local government, providers and stakeholders instead of multiple, disparate outlets acting somewhat independently.

The current process of prioritizing certain populations will be revamped as well, the county said. The goal is achieving more equitable placements for African American, Indigenous and other people of color experiencing homelessness.