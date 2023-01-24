State, Bay Area reeling from recent mass shootings

A man accused of shooting eight people in the Half Moon Bay area on Monday, killing seven of them, is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Redwood City, according to San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe.

Chunli Zhao, 67, will be arraigned this afternoon at the Hall of Justice in Redwood City.

Zhao is accused of shooting five victims at a plant nursery in the 12700 block of San Mateo Road and three others at farm in the 2100 block of state Highway 1.

As of Tuesday, seven were dead from the shootings and another victim was in critical condition.

Meanwhile, in Oakland, eight people were wounded and one died in a Monday evening shooting in Oakland, a spokesperson for the police department said.

Officers were dispatched to the 5900 block of MacArthur Boulevard around 6 p.m. after detecting gunshots from the ShotSpotter tool.

When police arrived there were no victims, but there were bullet casings found, the spokesperson said.

Soon after, police received reports of multiple people who had transported themselves to local hospitals with gunshot wounds. Eight people were wounded and one succumbed to their injuries and died, police said. The remaining seven are in stable condition.