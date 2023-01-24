SF ‘Supes’ want to increase police recruitment bonuses

Supervisor Matt Dorsey , who introduced the resolution, is also asking the San Francisco Police Commission to develop a plan to reach recommended police staffing levels of 2,182 officers within four years.

In a statement, Dorsey said the city is "on the precipice of a potentially catastrophic police staffing shortage, and there are too many public safety problems we'll be helpless to solve if we don't start solving SFPD's understaffing crisis first.”

Last week, the city's police commission reviewed data showing that the police department's full-duty staffing numbers have dropped to a historic low of 1,537 police officers, with nearly 500 of them currently eligible for retirement.

A survey on police recruitment bonuses and starting salaries presented to the board last year depicted a sampling of almost two dozen law enforcement agencies in the state that provide more generous recruitment bonuses compared to San Francisco.

Cities included in the survey that offer larger recruitment bonuses and bigger starting salaries were Alameda, Hayward, San Mateo and Daly City.

Included in the resolution is a provision that urges the city's police commission to develop a plan to achieve the recommended staffing levels that can be achieved in 48 months and to report back to the board in time for the citywide elections in 2024, if a revised charter amendment is needed.