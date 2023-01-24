On leave, OPD chief wants to be reinstated immediately

Armstrong released a statement saying he was placed on leave because of "self-interest" by the federal monitor Robert Warshaw.

The Oakland Police Department has been under federal oversight for about 20 years.

Armstrong said, "I want the public to know I followed all policies, protocols and procedures in the two incidents that are detailed in the recently-released summary report.”

That report alleged , among other things, two infractions by a sergeant. The sergeant's first infraction, according to the report, was allegedly leaving the scene of a March 2021 collision that he was involved in and failing to report the collision. The sergeant was driving a police vehicle when the collision occurred.

The second infraction was the alleged accidental firing of a gun in April 2022 in the freight elevator of police headquarters and waiting a week to report that. The sergeant also allegedly removed evidence of the discharge.

Armstrong claimed that the federal monitor took the investigation out of his hands before he could take disciplinary action against the officer, identified by Oaklandside as Sgt. Michael Chung.

Warshaw could not be immediately reached for comment, and Mayor Thao's office did not respond by late Monday morning to a request for comment.

