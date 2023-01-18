Breed to speak at U.S. Conference of Mayors meeting

Breed arrived Tuesday in the Nation’s Capital. She planned to meet with fellow mayors to discuss solutions on widespread challenges that cities across the U.S. are facing, like public safety, immigration, affordable housing and climate change.

Breed is scheduled to speak on two panels -- one on strategies to reduce homelessness, where she will discuss recent initiatives on a city and federal scale, and another on how local leaders are addressing the nationwide opioid and fentanyl overdose epidemic, where she will be joined by five other mayors.

The conference is one of the biannual meetings put on by the U.S. Conference of Mayors, which is the official non-partisan organization for mayors leading cities with more than 30,000 residents. Each member serves on at least one of the conference's committees to discuss and develop federal urban policies at the meetings.

Members also plan to discuss ways to take advantage of recently passed national legislation, like the American Rescue Plan, the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, to bring improvements to their cities.